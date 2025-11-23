Formula 1 season could be rocked with potential McLaren disqualification in Las Vegas

HQ

Las Vegas Grand Prix could provide a shocking twist to the Formula 1 season. Max Verstappen's victory, better than Lando Norris (second) and Oscar Piastri (fourth), left the Dutch driver 42 points behind F1 leader Norris, with two races to go. However, that could be drastically reduced to 24 points behind Norris (and the same as Piastri) if Formula 1 stewards decide to disqualify McLaren.

The world of Formula 1 is holding its breath waiting for FIA's decision. Apparently, post-race inspections found that both McLaren drivers had a skid wear of less than 9mm, which is the minimum thickness required by the technical regulations. If they're found guilty (and some predecents means that's usually the case), they would both be disqualified for the race.

That would create a situation where Norris would be the leader but "only" with 24 points ahead of Verstappen and Piastri, with 58 points still for grabs in the last two races in Abu Dhabi and Qatar. Do you think Max Verstappen can still claim a fifth World Championship title?