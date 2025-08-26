Formula 1 returns: times and how to watch Dutch Grand Prix this weekend

HQ

Bored of the summer? Formula 1 is finally returning after a month break, with the Dutch Grand Prix, one of the relatively most recent additions to the F1 calendar. The race in Zandvoort, North Holland, has been held since 2021 (before that, it took place between 1950 and 1985), which is obviously home of Max Verstappen, champion there in 2021, 2022 and 2023. This year, however, the four-time World Champion from Red Bull, third in the standings, is going to have a tougher time to scratch McLaren's dominance...

With Oscar Piastri leading the table, but Lando Norris winning three of the last four races and reducing the distance to just nine points, it's anyone's guess who will be champion this year. Netherlands will be the first of the final stretch of the season, with nine more races afterwards ending on December 7 in Abu Dhabi.

The Dutch Grand Prix is always one of the more popular races of the season, with a twisty and challenging layout that is frequently touched by varying weather conditions... and this year there are storms expected during the next weekend...

Times for F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Here are the main moments of the Dutch Grand Prix next weekend (August 29-31).



Free Practice 1: Friday, August 29 at 11:30 BST, 12:30 CEST



FP2: Friday, August 29, at 15:00 BST, 16:00 CEST



FP3: Saturday, August 30, at 10:30 BST, 11:30 CEST



Qualifying: Saturday, August 30 at 14:00 BST, 15:00 CEST



Race: Sunday, August 31 at 14:00 BST, 15:00 CEST



How to watch Formula 1 2025 season live

Here's a list of broadcasters of the Dutch GP and the remaining of the Formula 1 season in some European markets:



Belgium: RTBF/Play Sports



Denmark: TV3/Viaplay



France: Canal+



Germany: Sky Deutschland/RTL



Italy: Sky Italia



Norway: Viaplay/ V sport 1



Portugal: DAZN



Spain: DAZN



United Kingdom and Ireland: Sky Sports/Channel 4

