Formula 1 results: McLaren dominates Miami Grand Prix and Oscar Piastri continues to impress

McLaren's Formula 1 dominance in 2025 continues in the glamurous yet controversial Miami Grand Prix, and it becomes clear that Oscar Piastri is a serious contender to the title. The Australian has won three Grand Prix in a row, four out of the six of the year so far, and has surpassed his teammate Lando Norris, who last year was the only one capable of dethroning Max Verstappen.

The Dutch champion still has some struggles in Red Bull, while Lewis Hamilton continues to disappoint in Ferrari. In Miami, first place was for Piastri, followed closely (4s) by Norris. George Russell from Mercedes closed the podium, but over 37 seconds behind the McLaren duo.



Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 1:28:51.587

Lando Norris (McLaren) +4.63s

George Russell( Mercedes) +37.644s

Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) +39.956s

Alexander Albon (Williams) +48.067s



Things are starting to look ugly for anyone other than Piastri (131 points), Norris (115 points), Verstappen (99 points) and Russell (93) to have real chances of fighting for the driver's title. Fifth is Charles Leclerc, way far behind (53 points). Among the top four, however, the distance is short, but if Piastri maintains this level, he will have to get used to seeing everyone through the rear window.

Next stop in Formula 1, the first of two stops in Italy, the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, on May 18.