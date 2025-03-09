Formula 1 picks the top 20 drivers of all time

HQ

With Formula 1 celebrating 75 years in 2025, the Formula 1 website has decided to take a look back at the rich history of the world most followed and entertaining motorsport, before the new season debuts next weekend in Australia. Expectation is high after the first tests and the successful event in London, which gathered all 20 Formula 1 drivers (next year there'll be 22...) and their cars for the first time in a venue other than a race.

Now, the website has decided to honour Formula 1 with a list, with the top 75 drivers, cars, teams, key figures and innovations. The list starts, obviously, with the drivers: they have chosen which are the top 20 drivers in Formula 1 history. Some may have won more than others: it is not strictly a list with the best 20 drivers, but the 20 drivers that have left -and many are still leaving- a huge impront in Formula 1 history.

Top 20 Formula 1 drivers, according to Formula1.com