Formula 1 Hungarian GP: Past winners at the Hungaroring and times this weekend

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The Formula 1 championship is nearing its summer break, but before that, the Hungarian Grand Prix takes place this weekend, the 13th stop on the calendar. After four weeks, the season will resume with the Dutch GP on August 23, the first of the remaining eleven races, in a season that was cut short by the war in the Middle East, resulting in the cancellation of two races.

Last weekend, Andrea Kimi Antonelli made a statement when he won his sixth race, and got further away from Hamilton and Russell, as the main favourite for the championship this year.

Past winners at the Hungaroring

Held since 1986, it has been one of the preferred races for Hamilton, winning eight times, the last time in 2020. Last year, Lando Norris took the win, and his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in 2024; Max Verstappen won in 2022 and 2023, and in 2022 it was the place for Esteban Ocon's only Grand Prix win.

Formula 1 Hungarian GP times this weekend:

Here's how you can follow the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend.

Friday, 24 July



Free Practice 1: 13:30 CEST, 12:30 BST



Free Practice 2: 17:00 CEST, 16:00 BST



Saturday, 25 July



Free Practice 3: 12:30 CEST, 11:30 BST



Qualifying: 16:00 CEST, 15:00 BST



Sunday, 26 July



Race: 15:00 CEST, 14:00 BST



How to watch F1 live in Europe:

Take a look at a list of broadcasts that will show the Hungarian GP this weekend:



Austria: Sky, Servus TV, ORF



Balkans countries (Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro): Arena Sport



Belgium: PlaySports, RTBF



Bulgaria: Max Sport



Croatia: RTL



Cyprus: OmegaTV



Czechia: Nova



Denmark: TV3, Viaplay



Finland: Viaplay



France: Canal+



Germany: Sky, RTL



Greece: ANT1



Hungary: M4 MTVA



Italy: Sky



Netherlands: Viaplay



Norway: V sport 1, Viaplay



Poland: Eleven Sports



Portugal: DAZN



Spain: DAZN



Sweden: Viaplay



Turkey: beIN Sports



Ukraine: Setanta Ukraine



UK and Ireland: Sky Sports, Channel 4 (highlights)

