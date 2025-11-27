Sports
Formula 1: How to watch the Qatar GP this weekend and what time is it?
Times for the penultimate race of te Formula 1 season.
Formula 1 is ending soon, and things have gotten extremely intense between Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen, all with the title at reach after the McLaren disqualificaton in Las Vegas, despite Norris still having the upper hand. There are 58 points for grabds in the last two Grand Prix in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, starting this weekend in Doha.
The Lusail International Circuit will also have the last sprint race of the season, so fans won't want to miss anything that happens this weekend, that could be crutial for all three drivers' aspirations for the title.
Tmes and how to watch the Qatar Grand Prix
Friday, November 28:
- Free Practice Session 1: 14:30 CET, 13:30 GMT
- Sprint Qualifying: 18:30 CET, 17:30 GMT
Saturday, Novembr 29:
- Sprint race (19 laps): 15:00 CET, 14:00 GMT
- Qualifying session: 19:00 CET, 18:00 GMT
Sunday, November 30:
- Grand Prix17:00 CET, 16:00 GMT
How to watch Qatar GP in Formula 1 live
Here's a list of broadcasters of the Qatar GP and also the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix the following weekend:
- Belgium: RTBF/Play Sports
- Denmark: TV3/Viaplay
- France: Canal+
- Germany: Sky Deutschland/RTL
- Italy: Sky Italia
- Norway: Viaplay/ V sport 1
- Portugal: DAZN
- Spain: DAZN
- United Kingdom and Ireland: Sky Sports/Channel 4
Will you be watching Qatar Grand Prix this weekend?