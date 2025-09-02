Formula 1: how to watch the Italian GP this weekend and what time is it

HQ

Formula 1 reaches one of the most iconic races: the Italian Grand Prix, at the "Temple of Speed", the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, where the duel between the McLaren drivers will continue after the hard blow suffered by Lando Norris in the Netherlands, where he did not add any point while Oscar Piastri added 25 points.

The difference of 34 points, however, is not that large and anything can still happen in the last nine races, starting with the Italian Grand Prix next weekend, Sunday September 7. And of course, we will be watching if Ferrari can bounce back, specially Lewis Hamilton, whose first (perhaps last?) Italian GP with Ferrari will be hampered by a five place penalty.

Here's the times and how to watch the race live:

Formula 1: times for Italian Grand Prix



Free Practice 1: Friday, September 5: 13:00 CEST, 12:00 BST



FP2: Friday, September 5: 16:55 CEST, 15:55 CEST



FP3: Saturday, September 6: 12:15 CEST, 11:15 BST



Qualifying: Saturday, September 6: 16:00 CEST, 15:00 BST



Race: Sunday, September 7: 15:00 CEST, 14:00 BST



How to watch Formula 1 2025 season live

Here's a list of broadcasters of the Italian GP and the remaining of the Formula 1 season in European markets:



Belgium: RTBF/Play Sports



Denmark: TV3/Viaplay



France: Canal+



Germany: Sky Deutschland/RTL



Italy: Sky Italia



Norway: Viaplay/ V sport 1



Portugal: DAZN



Spain: DAZN



United Kingdom and Ireland: Sky Sports/Channel 4

