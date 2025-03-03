Formula 1 fans rank their favourite helmets of the 2025 season, and there's a clear winner

HQ

Through their official channels, Formula 1 organised a poll asking fans to decide which of the new helmets for the 2025 season was their favourite. There are 20 teams, but each driver has a distinctive helmet, changing colours and motifs even in the same team.

While it was a poll to decide which helmet was better, it could have also been a poplarity contest, as the winner, but a large margin, was Lewis Hamilton. The 40-year-old veteran starts a new chapter in Ferrari, making him the largest attraction this season of Formula 1. And his yellow helmet, which will contrast with the red jumpsuit, attracted 19% of the votes.

Hamilton's was followed by Lando Norris, a striking (and loud) yellow with black lines, with 14% of votes. It was followed by Leclerc's, mucho more elegant and restrained, with a mix of red and white.

You can see the full list here. The only drivers who didn't receive any votes (well, their helmets) were Ollie Bearman and Isack Hadjar.

However, Hadjar's teammate at Racing Bulls (RB Honda), Yuko Tsunoda, will wear one of the most beautiful, white with Japanese maple leaves. I am now obsesses with that helmet, as well as Fernando Alonso's, with the usual blue and white colours from the Asturias' flag.

All drivers' helmets ranked by poplarity: