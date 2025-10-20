Formula 1 extends United States Grand Prix contract in Texas until 2034

HQ

Formula 1 intends to keep growing in the United States, a market that seemed irrelevant some years ago, but now seems to be the future of the F1. In the weekend of the United States Grand Prix, that saw Max Verstappen win over McLaren for the fourth Grand Prix in a row, Formula 1 has announced that the United States Grand Prix will continue for nearly a decade at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

The deal with the Texan circuit, which was opened in 2012, ends in 2026, and an eigh-year extension has been announce to secure the long-term future of the Grand Prix that draws over 400,000 spectators every year, who are entertained not only by the race, but, in the American way, a pre-show with music (last weekend it was country singer Drake Milligan who performed what they are calling "F1 Grid Gigs".

Last week, a deal between Formula 1 and Apple was announced to bring Formula 1 coverage to every Apple TV subscriber in the United States, further cimenting Apple as the home for Formula 1 after they produced the Brad Pitt movie last summer.

According to Formula 1 data, Formula 1 has a fanbase of 52 million people in the US, having grown 11% from last year, and 47% of those are aged 18-24, with over half of them female. Next year, they will have a new American team, Cadillac, with Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez in the grid.

A fully fledged amusement park, Cotaland, will open next to the Circuit of the Americas soon.