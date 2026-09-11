Formula 1 drivers share concern about the new Madrid F1 circuit: Verstappen calls it a "car killer"

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Engines are about to start roaring at the Madring, Formula 1's newest circuit in Madrid, which will host the Spanish Grand Prix until at least 2034. The new urban circuit features the already famous "Monumental" turn, the longest banked turn in the calendar with 550 metres and a 24% gradient. However, the circuit also features plenty of tight and sudden turns after high speed straights, as well as a narrow space between the track and the walls, are causing concern among drivers.

Verstappen was asked if he thought it was a "car killer", as some fans have been saying, and the Dutch Red Bull driver said "it probably is a car killer from what I've seen so far but you just need to try and stay out of the walls and try to get the best possible feeling in the car". At the press conference the day before the Spanish GP officially starts, Verstappen said it's a tough track and compared it to Jeddah, slower but with similar position of the walls.

"When F3 were testing here there were a lot of shunts, so it's not an easy track, easy to make a mistake also with the layout of the track. The kerbs that are there, we need to run over a few of them, and that's normally not the strong point of our car", Verstappen said. There were 19 red flags during the Formula 3 tests that took place last month.

Madrid-native Carlos Sainz, speaking to AS, said that during the qualifying, it's a circuit that "demands courage to give that extra push", and drivers need to take a bit more risk on a single lap, and described it as "a hybrid between Jeddah, Baku and Macau after what I've seen in the simulator and in testing. It's going to be a very, very complicated circuit for the drivers and the teams."

Lewis Hamilton, in the press conference, also described it as a "a massively challenging circuit", only behind Saudi Arabia in difficulty, and George Russell said it was "a crazy circuit, arguably the most risky circuit of the whole calendar because you have real high-speed corners, sort of Jeddah-esque. The walls are very close, so there's no margin for error".

The first and second practices take place on Friday at 12:30 CEST and 16:00 CEST. The qualifying race takes place on Saturday at 16 CEST, 15 BST, and the race will be on Sunday at 15 CEST, 14 BST.