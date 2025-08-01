Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas seen driving an ultra-rare Alfa Romeo hypercar

HQ

Finnish Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas, currently reserve driver at Mercedes, was recently spotted with an ultra-rare car, an Alfa Romeo 33. This hypercar is considered to be worth over 1.5 million dollars, because only 33 cars were ever built. And one of them is in the garage of the known collector, who actually helped it test it.

Bottas, who drove for Alfa Romeo in the 2022 F1 season, still has close ties with the Italian manufacturer, and in 2024 he helped it test the 33 Stradale before its final release, giving feedback to improve the final car.

Thus, it is logical that one of the 33 Stradels ever produced ended up in Botta's hands. This week, he was seen driving it in Monaco, which for many was the first time they would ever see the car with their own eyes (via Motorsport).

Bottas is one of the best F1 drivers in recent years, the one with more career points, 1,797, without a World Championship, having won 10 races, 20 pole positions and 67 podiums since 2013.