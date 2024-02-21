Formula 1: Drive to Survive shown off in a fast-paced trailer ahead the premiere of the sixth season

HQ

Put your foot down, let's get this show on the road! The sixth season of Netflix's ever-entertaining F1 series Drive to Survive is upon us, and on Friday it's time to reacquaint ourselves with many of the personalities we've come to love over the years. Günther Steiner, Toto Wolff, Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso and many, many more.

Despite the fact that last season's outcome is already known to many, not least for those of us who follow the sport, this new season of Drive to Survive will most likely offer a lot of additional and juicy goodies.

Are you excited about the new season of Drive to Survive?