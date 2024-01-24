Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 6 premieres on Netflix in February

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Follow us
The previous five seasons of Formula 1: Drive to Survive have alternated between arriving in February and March, so many us have been waiting for an update about the sixth lately. That wait is now over.
A press release reveals that season 6 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive will debut on Netflix the 23rd of February, which means we're less than a month away from witnessing some of the action and drama that happened behind the scenes last season with our own eyes.