Formula 1 considers adding an additional Grand Prix this year in Malaysia

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The Formula 1 season was cut short this year: this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix will be the 11th race of the year, setting the exact halfway point before the four-week long summer break (the next GP, the Dutch GP, will be on August 23). The season will be 22 races long, after two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia during spring were cancelled.

However, there have been a lot of rumours about adding at least an extra race this year to make up for the losses. And according to SkySports, Malaysia now sounds like a candidate to host one additional Grand Prix this year.

The original plan by Formula 1 was to announce that the Bahrain Grand Prix would be back in thew calendar in early October, but the war in the Middle East has not been resolved. In fact, they are now realising that the last two races of the calendar in in Qatar on November 29 and Abu Dhabi on December 6 may not be able to be held at all.

Given the situation, F1 is consdering slotting Malaysia into the schedule on October 4, in between the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on September 26 and the Singapore Grand Prix on October 11. Formula 1 has not returned to Malaysia since 2017, as it was one of the toughest locations due to heat and humidity. Other options to finish the season could be Portugal and Turkey, but the colder temperatures in Autumn in Europe may make it difficult to host the races there.