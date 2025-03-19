Formula 1 considering creating a street circuit in Bangkok for 2028

HQ

Thailand could be the next big destination in Formula 1. After the inclusion of Madrid in the 2026 season, the next new country to host a Grand Prix could be Thailand: Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 CEO, met with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra this week to study the possibility of a new Grand Prix in Bangkok, which could join the calendar in 2028, if a feasibility study deems it appropriate.

That way, Formula 1 could reach Thailand for the first time, strengthening their position in the Asia-Pacific region, a strategic move that could benefit both parties. Thailand is already host of a yearly MotoGP race in the circuit of Buriram, north of Thailand, but for Formula 1, it could turn into a street-circuit in Bangkok, via Motorsport.

Domenicali said to be delighter to meet Thai PM and her team to discuss "their impressive plans to host a race in Bangkok". "I am looking forward to continuing our discussions in the weeks and months ahead." Domenicali, which will remain as F1 CEO for at least five more years, will oversee the creation of this potential new Formula 1 Grand Prix, which would extender their presence in the Asia-Pacific region: currently they have 4 of the 24 yearly races in the continent.