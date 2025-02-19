Formula 1 considering changes to the Monaco GP to make races more exciting

HQ

The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most famoust and prestigious races in Formula 1 history, but also polemical among drivers: the narrow streets means it is not possible to drive fast very fast, let alone overtake, with the modern, larger cars, which results in less exciting races (Max Verstappen joked last year that he should have brought a pllow). Despite it, it was confirmed that the Monaco GP, which has been held continuously since 1955, will continue in the calendar until at least 2031.

With the occasion of the Formula 1 Live event in London, FIA's engineer Nikolas Tombazis (Director of the Single Seater), F1 CEO Stefeano Domenicali, and all team principals, had a meeting to discuss changes to the race. And they have come up with ideas, the main one being increasing the number of mandatory pit stops in the race. This would force teams to adopt different strategies during the race, after last year most teams did the only mandatory tyre change at the same time due to an early incidgent, resulting in an uneventful race.

No decision has been made, but it seems that this solution could be taken instead of what most fans and drivers demand: changing the layout to allow for more overtake opportunities... something that isn't so easily achievable in the streets of Monte Carlo.