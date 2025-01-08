Formula 1 confirms multi-year extension of the Belgian Grand Prix in the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit

HQ

The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, one of the oldest motor-racing circuits still in existence, located in the Wallonia region in Belgium, has been an integral part of Formula 1 since its first edition in 1950 (although the first Grand Prix was held there in 1925). It is one of the favourite races for many fans due to its scenic location, and will remain in the calendar for a few more years.

Today, Formula 1 has announced the extension of the Belgian Grand Prix. As well as its 2025 edition (25-27 July 2025), which coincides with the 75th anniversary year of Formula 1, it is now confirmed that the Belgian GP will also be held in 2026, 2027, 2029 and 2031. This comes after significant investment recently, including the addition of two new grandstands and new off-track entertainment and fan experiences.

Its seven kilometre-track makes it the longest circuit in the calendar, filled with long straights and challenging fast corners. "Spa-Francorchamps is rightly lauded by drivers and fans alike as one of the finest racetracks in the world and it has played host to some incredible moments over its many seasons in Formula 1", said Stefano Domenicali, President of Formula 1, thanking the government of Walloon.

Lewis Hamilton won the last Belgian Grand Prix, for the fifth time. Will he repeat this year, now that he has joined Ferrari?