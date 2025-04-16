Formula 1 CEO believes Italy should not have two Formula 1 races at the same time

HQ

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, frequently known as Imola, returned to the F1 calendar in 2020. Now, there are two Formula 1 races in Italy, which is something hard for Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 CEO, to justify. "It will be increasingly difficult to have two races in the same country because interest in F1 is growing and it's a situation we will have to deal with in the coming months", he said to RAI (via ESPN).

Domenicali, who was born in Imola, said to Italian radio that it is unlikely the Imola and Monza Grand Prix will continue together in the calendar. The Italian Grand Prix, one of the oldest races in the world, has been held most of the times at Monza, spiritual home of Ferrari. However, in 2020, because the Covid-19 pandemic forced to change the calendar, a second race was added in Imola (which held the Italian GP in 1980), and it has been kept at the calendar ever since, except in 2023, where floods devastated the area.

This means Italy is the only country in Europe to host two Formula 1 races. But with the increasing interest on Formula 1 across the world, the competition wants to take the races to other continents.

Upcoming new circuits in Formula 1 include the Madrid urban circuit in 2026 (that will replace Barcelona in the calendar, although in 2026 both will overlap) and a possible street circuit in Bangkok in 2028. There are rumours about giving China a second Grand Prix, and a return to Africa.