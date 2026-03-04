Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix: What time is the first race of 2026?

HQ

The opening race of the Formula 1 2026 season takes place this weekend in Melbourne, Australia, and despite fears that some drivers and team members might not make it in time, it's been confirmed that everyone will be ready despite the Middle East conflict that disrupted air travel from Europe.

There's a big anticipation for this Formula 1 race, the first with the new regulations, to see how drivers will adapt to the new changes, after the initial tests that left some disappointed due to the new hybrid cars not utilising all the power.

Will the top drivers in recent years like Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, or George Russell continue to dominate in 2026? How will the new Cadillac team do with Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas? Is Aston Martin really so bad? We will find out this weekend:

Australian Grand Prix times (CET and GMT/UK)

Beware that due to time differences, some events may take the prior day in European time. The main race on Sunday will be at 5 AM CET, 4 AM GMT on Sunday, 15.00 local time in Australia.

Friday, 6 March



F3 Practice - CET 22:50 Thu / GMT 21:50 Thu



F2 Practice - CET 00:00 Fri / GMT 23:00 Thu



F1 Free Practice 1 - CET 02:30 / GMT 01:30



F3 Qualifying - CET 04:00 / GMT 03:00



F2 Qualifying - CET 04:55 / GMT 03:55



F1 Free Practice 2 - CET 06:00 / GMT 05:00



Saturday, 7 March



F1 Free Practice 3 - CET 02:30 / GMT 01:30



F3 Sprint Race - CET 07:25 / GMT 06:25



F2 Sprint Race - CET 08:30 / GMT 07:30



F1 Qualifying - CET 06:00 / GMT 05:00



F3 Feature Race - CET 11:45 / GMT 10:45



Sunday, 8 March