Formula 1 and Mattel team up for Hot Wheels collection

Formula 1 has been exploring various merchandising efforts as of late, including recently teaming up with Lego for a slate of sets. Next on this list however is a new collaboration with Mattel, a partnership that turns eight of the ten cars into miniature Hot Wheels models.

The cars are 1:64 scale models that are designed and built to be raced on the Hot Wheels F1 track. They have a metal body and chassis, Pirelli-branded tires, accurate team liveries and driver numbers, and as per the teams that have models, these include Mercedes-AMG, Red Bull, McLaren, Alpine, Williams, RB, Sauber, and Haas. As per the missing two, they are big names in Ferrari and Aston Martin.

Speaking about the Hot Wheels collaboration, F1's chief commercial officer Emily Prazer stated: "We want to drive our fans' passion for racing, and these superbly and intricately designed cars will allow them to experience the drama and excitement of Formula 1 in the palm of their hands at home."

Mattel also promises to have a presence at some Grand Prix throughout the 2025 calendar, with these offering activations and retail opportunities for fans in attendance.

