Formula 1 and Lego teamed up to brickify the Miami Grand Prix driver's parade

HQ

Before every Grand Prix on the Formula 1 calendar, there is a so-called driver's parade, where each of the 20 drivers travel around the track, wave to the fans, and usually all while riding in a fancy and classic open-top car. For the Miami Grand Prix this year, this wasn't quite the case because as part of the ongoing partnership with Lego, the two combined to brickify the usual tradition.

The parade saw the 20 drivers getting into 10 Lego F1 car replicas, where one driver got behind the wheel while another sat behind them as a co-driver. Each of the cars were made to represent each of the teams and they even set off in a kind of a race fashion with the teams tussling and battling it out, and even damaging the models at the same time.

Lego has since noted that each car weighed around 1,500 kg and was built from over 400,000 bricks, while still being able to hit a top speed of 20 km/h. They even used real and authentic Pirelli F1 tires.

It's unclear if we'll see these cars back in action at some point, but F1's chief commercial officer, Emily Prazer, has teased the following:

This is an ad:

"As a sport synonymous with innovation and pushing boundaries, it was amazing to see another first for our sport as the big builds made their way around the track in the hands of the best drivers in the world. Our partnership with the LEGO Group enables us to inject a lot of fun into the Grand Prix experience and engage new audiences, and we can't wait to see what else we can dream up together."

If you didn't catch the Miami Grand Prix, be sure to check out the results here.

Formula 1 / Lego

This is an ad: