Formula 1 and FIA will announce the cancellation of Bahrain and Saudi GP, and will not be replaced

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The inevitable will happen: Formula 1 and FIA have made a decision about the upcoming Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, set for April 12 and April 19, respectively, and will cancel due to the conflict in the Middle East, about to turn two weeks with no signs of ending soon as tension between Israel, United States, Iran and Lebanon escalating. An official announcement has not been made, but several outlets, like GPBlog, report that the announcement will be made over the next 48 hours.

Perhaps FIA and F1 will wait until the Chinese Grand Prix ends to make the announcement, but it now seems certain that both races will be cancelled, which will be a hard blow for FIA's and F1 income this season.

No replacement for Bahrain and Saudi Arabia means no F1 in April

It had been rumoured that Portimao (Portugal) and Imola (Italy) could be chosen as replacement races, although it is now reported that those races will not be replaced as it would extremely difficult and expensive to organise a new race in less than a month, so the most likely scenario is that there will be a large five-week gap between the Japanese Grand Prix on March 29 and the Miami Grand Prix on May 3, and that the F1 2026 season will be two races shorter.