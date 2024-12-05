Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: what time do practice, qualifying and race begin this weekend?

HQ

Formula 1 season comes to an end this weekend in Abu Dhabi: the final race of the season will decide the winner of the Constructors standings, with all signs pointing to McLaren, but with Ferrari still on the fight.

This Grand Prix doesn't have a sprint race, meaning fans might want to focus solely on the Sunday race. However, the GP officially begins Friday december 6 with two practice sessions. In one of those, brothers Charles and Arthur Leclerc will make history by racing together.

Take good note of all the times you can watch Formula 1 races this weekend, for the final time in 2024:



FP1 - Friday at 10:30 CET



FP 2 - Friday at 14:00 CET



FP 3 - Saturday at 11:30 CET



Qualifying - Saturday at 15:00 CET



Race - Sunday at 14:00 CET



All times are written in Central European Time, meaning one hour less in UK time. In United Arab Emirates, it is three hours more than in central european time, meaning that by the time the 58 lap race ends it will be evening, fitting for the season finale.