Formula 1 2026: Williams reveals the livery for its next challenger, the FW48

It arrived later than expected, but Williams has shown off its 2026 Formula 1 challenger car, with the deep blue FW48 (named after Williams founder, Frank Williams, with the 48 expressing that this is the 48th F1 car made by the organisation) being the latest to be presented to the world.

It should be said that this isn't the exact car that Williams' drivers, Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, will race in the coming season, as it's simply a model used to showcase the livery that will be on the actual race car. To this end, don't read too much into the design elements, as much will be different come testing later in February and likewise at the first Grand Prix of the season in Australia in March.

Otherwise, Williams explains its design choices as such: "The FW48's lead colour is a vibrant gloss blue and is contrasted with a slowing section of black that sweeps from the chassis side through the rear of the car.

"There's a red and white keyline, which was a feature of the championship-winning Williams cars like Nigel Mansell's FW14B and Damon Hill's FW18, the latter of which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

"The biggest tweak to the design sees the addition of white across the sidepod, front wing and rear wing."

Despite the delay to this announcement, Williams team principal James Vowles has said that the organisation is ready for pre-season testing from February 11, so expect to see more from the FW48 soon.

