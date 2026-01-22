Formula 1 2026: Mercedes-AMG shows off the W17

HQ

Credit to the folks over at Audi and Red Bull, both of their 2026 Formula 1 cars do look different from the rest or different from past models. The same isn't really the case for Haas or Racing Bulls, nor even Mercedes-AMG.

The German team based in Brackley, United Kingdom, has revealed its new car for the coming season. Set to be known as the W17, this version of the Silver Arrows will be driven by George Russell and Kimi Antonelli and has a livery design that has silver elements but is mostly made up of blacked-out carbon fibre. Likewise, the teal of the Petronas brand complements the wider design.

The car will first make an appearance on track as soon as next week in the early pre-season testing event at Bahrain, and then after this we can expect a more official reveal of the car on February 2, where drivers, senior personnel, and the W17 itself will be available for the public eye.

