Formula 1 2026 calendar revealed: all changes in dates and Grand Prix

We are not even in the halfway point of Formula 1 2025 season, but the full race calendar for next year has been released. Next season will be filled with changes, including new regulations regarding aerdoynamic rules and power units running in sustainable fuels. It will also welcome a new team, Cadillac.

The 2026 Formula 1 season will start on March 6-8, with Australian being once again the opening race, and it will end in December 4-6 once again in Abu Dhabi. The season will welcome a new circuit, Madrid, which will take place in September, while the Barcelona Grand Prix will be held perhaps for the last time in June. Madrid's inclusion leaves Imola out of the calendar

Other changes in the calendar are meant to reduce freight transports between continents, like moving the Canadian Grand Prix (which this season takes place this weekend) earlier in the 2026 calendar, in late May (will happen now at the same time as Indy 500), switching places with Monaco, setting all summer Grand Prix in Europe, from Monaco on June 7 to Madrid on September 13.

Formula 1 2026 calendar:



March 6-8: Australia, Melbourne



March 13-15: China, Shanghai



March 27-29: Japan, Suzuka



April 10-12: Bahrain, Sakhir



April 17-19: Saudi Arabia, Jeddah



May 1-3: USA, Miami



May 22-24: Canada, Montreal



June 5-7: Monaco, Monaco



June 12-14: Spain, Barcelona-Catalunya



June 26-28: Austria, Spielberg



July 3-5: United Kingdom, Silverstone



July 17-19: Belgium, Spa-Francorchamps



July 24-26: Hungary, Budapest



August 21-23: Netherlands, Zandvoort



September 4-6: Italy, Monza



September 11-13: Spain , Madrid



September 25-27: Azerbaijan, Baku



October 9-11: Singapore, Singapore



October 23-25: USA, Austin



October 30 - November 1: Mexico, Mexico City



November 6-8: Brazil, Sao Paulo



November 19-21: USA, Las Vegas



November 27-29: Qatar, Lusail



December 4-6: Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina



"2026 will be a new era for Formula 1 where we will witness a brand-new set of regulations for our sport, the cars and the engines that will be powered by 100% sustainable fuel. We are excited to welcome Madrid to the calendar, and to see huge automotive brands like Audi, Cadillac and Ford join the Formula 1 grid", said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1.