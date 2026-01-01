Sports
Formula 1 2026 calendar: key dates and all races from March to December
Here's the full calendar of Formula 1 in 2026 with the sprint races included.
The 2026 Formula 1 season will be a landmark one in the history of the sport, as a new set of rules and regulations will debut, the biggest change so far, with some teams already working around it to make the most out of the new limitations. As such, it's hard to really know what to expect, and what worked in 2025 might not work in 2026...
If you don't want to miss anything, here's the full Formula 1 calendar of the new year, running as usual from March 8 in Australia to December 6 in Abu Dhabi. Before that, there will be pre-season tests in Sakhir on February 11-13 and on February 18-20. Each team will reveal their 2026 cars at their own pace, as usual this year.
Formula 1 2026 calendar:
- March 6-8: Australia - Melbourne
- March 13-15: China - Shanghai (Sprint)
- March 27-29: Japan - Suzuka
- April 10-12: Bahrain - Sakhir
- April 17-19: Saudi Arabia - Jeddah
- May 1-3: USA - Miami (Sprint)
- May 22-24:Canada - Montreal (Sprint)
- June 5-7: Monaco - Monaco
- June 12-14: Spain - Barcelona-Catalunya
- June 26-28: Austria - Spielberg
- July 3-5: Great Britain - Silverstone (Sprint)
- July 17-19: Belgium - Spa-Francorchamps
- July 24-26: Hungary - Budapest
- August 21-23: Netherlands - Zandvoort (Sprint)
- September 4-6: Italy - Monza
- September 11-13: Spain - Madrid
- September 24-26: Azerbaijan - Baku
- October 9-11: Singapore - Singapore (Sprint)
- October 23-25: USA - Austin
- October 30 - November 1: Mexico - Mexico City
- November 6-8: Brazil - Sao Paulo
- November 19-21: USA - Las Vegas
- November 27-29: Qatar - Lusail
- December 4-6: Abu Dhabi - Yas Marina
