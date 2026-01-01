Formula 1 2026 calendar: key dates and all races from March to December

HQ

The 2026 Formula 1 season will be a landmark one in the history of the sport, as a new set of rules and regulations will debut, the biggest change so far, with some teams already working around it to make the most out of the new limitations. As such, it's hard to really know what to expect, and what worked in 2025 might not work in 2026...

If you don't want to miss anything, here's the full Formula 1 calendar of the new year, running as usual from March 8 in Australia to December 6 in Abu Dhabi. Before that, there will be pre-season tests in Sakhir on February 11-13 and on February 18-20. Each team will reveal their 2026 cars at their own pace, as usual this year.

Formula 1 2026 calendar:



March 6-8: Australia - Melbourne



March 13-15: China - Shanghai (Sprint)



March 27-29: Japan - Suzuka



April 10-12: Bahrain - Sakhir



April 17-19: Saudi Arabia - Jeddah



May 1-3: USA - Miami (Sprint)



May 22-24:Canada - Montreal (Sprint)



June 5-7: Monaco - Monaco



June 12-14: Spain - Barcelona-Catalunya



June 26-28: Austria - Spielberg



July 3-5: Great Britain - Silverstone (Sprint)



July 17-19: Belgium - Spa-Francorchamps



July 24-26: Hungary - Budapest



August 21-23: Netherlands - Zandvoort (Sprint)



September 4-6: Italy - Monza



September 11-13: Spain - Madrid



September 24-26: Azerbaijan - Baku



October 9-11: Singapore - Singapore (Sprint)



October 23-25: USA - Austin



October 30 - November 1: Mexico - Mexico City



November 6-8: Brazil - Sao Paulo



November 19-21: USA - Las Vegas



November 27-29: Qatar - Lusail



December 4-6: Abu Dhabi - Yas Marina



