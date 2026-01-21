Formula 1 2026: Audi presents first F1 car known as the R26

HQ

The spree of Formula 1 car reveals has continued, as following Red Bull, Racing Bulls, and Haas leading the fray, now Audi has presented its first-ever F1 car to the world. Set to be driven by Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto and powered by Audi's inaugural F1 Power Unit too, this car is set to be known as the R26, and if the official race car is set to look anything like this shown off edition, we could already have a contender for the best-looking car of the season.

Featuring a metallic silver main colour matched up with stunning deep orange and black accents, the R26 certainly has one of the more striking appearances especially in an era where dark carbon-fibre dominated so many livery designs.

Speaking about the hopes and expectations for the R26, Audi team principal Jonathan Wheatley (a former Red Bull employee) has stated: "This car is the physical embodiment of thousands of hours of hard work from a hugely talented group of people across our facilities.

"Today, we start this journey with immense pride, but also with humility. This is just day one of a long campaign. Our mission is to embed a championship DNA into every fibre of this team."

Audi will also be one of the few teams that are not headquartered in the UK, as the team is based in Hinwil, Switzerland, joining the likes of Ferrari, Cadillac, and Haas (based in Italy, the USA, and the USA, respectively).

