Formula 1 2025 lineup: who leaves and who stays in their teams next year

The 2024 Formula 1 season has already ended, and looking ahead, the 2025 will have several changes in the drivers lineup. No new teams until General Motors/Cadillac arrives in 2026, but several changes, including renowned drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz Jr, as well as some retirements.

Excluding rumours (like Sergio Pérez 'Checo', heavily rumoured to be fired from Red Bull with Liam Lawson replacing him) these are the confirmed teams with driver changes.

Mercedes

George Russell stays, Kimi Antonelli replaces Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc stays, Lewis Hamilton replaces Carlos Sainz

Williams

Alex Albon stays, Carlos Sainz replaces Franco Colapinto, who replaced Logan Sargeant mid-season

Sauber

Replaces both drivers: Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto replace Zhou Guanyu and Valteri Bottas

Alpine

Pierre Gasly stays, Jack Doohan replaces Esteban Ocon

Haas

Replaces both drivers: Esteban Ocon and Ollie Beaman replace Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen

RB Honda

Yuki Tsunoda stays, and it is unknown who will replace Daniel Ricciardo, replaced mid season by reserve driver Liam Lawson.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez remain (for now).

McLaren

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri stay.

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll stay.