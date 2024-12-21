Formula 1 2025 grid is almost unrecognisable from last year

HQ

Two weeks after the end of the 2024 Formula 1 season, all teams have made their moves, and the definitive driver line-up for 2025 has been confirmed. There are no changes on participating teams, but most have made changes to their driver line-ups.

It's faster to start with the two teams that don't change: McLaren, the 2024 winner thanks to the consistent work by Lando Narris and Oscar Piastri, and Aston Martin. With a caveat, because while Aston Martin doesn't replace Fernando Alonso nor Lance Stroll, they have made significant changes in the technical leadership, firing Dan Fallows and bringing in legendary engineer Adrian Newey.

The remaining eight teams have made changes. The most well known is the signing of Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari, after the most succesful partnership in F1 history with Mercedes. Hamilton pushed Carlos Sainz out of Ferrari, who joined Williams, while Hamilton's place in Mercedes has been filled bu rookie Kimi Antonelli.

If something will define 2025 in Formula 1, will be the large number of new faces, young drivers teaming up with veterans. Some well known faces have retired, like Kevin Magnussen, while others have been pushed out, like Daniel Ricciardo, Valteri Bottas or Sergio Pérez.

Stepping up next year are the winner and the runner up of 2024 Formula 2 season: the winner Gabriel Bortoleto, who trained in Fernando Alonso's academy joins Kick Sauber, while Isack Hadjar has been the latest in a series of moves within Red Bulls two teams.

How the Formula 1 grid will look like in 2025

Formula 1 has confirmed there will be no more changes, meaning this is the definitive driver line-up for the 2025, the one with more changes in a long time:

Aston Martin



Fernando Alonso



Lance Stroll stay



McLaren



Lando Norris



Oscar Piastri stay



Mercedes



George Russell



Kimi Antonelli



Ferrari



Charles Leclerc



Lewis Hamilton



Williams



Alex Albon



Carlos Sainz



Sauber



Nico Hulkenberg



Gabriel Bortoleto



Haas



Esteban Ocon



Ollie Beaman



RB Honda



Yuki Tsunoda



Isack Hadjar



Red Bull



Max Verstappen



Liam Lawson



Alpine