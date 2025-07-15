Form's latest Smart Swim goggles have been upgraded to feature first-of-its-kind Gorilla Glass lenses

HQ

Are you a frequent swimmer? Do you take water-based fitness seriously and are looking for accessories and gadgets to help you go above and beyond? If that sounds like you, we have some good news as Form has unveiled its latest Smart Swim goggles.

These are known as the Smart Swim 2 Pro and they are going above and beyond by being the first-of-their-kind to feature Corning Gorilla Glass 3 lenses. Yep, these goggles use the strengthened glass to prevent scratches and any other damage you may incur while in a body of water.

But this isn't all, these goggles also use anti-fog systems to ensure you retain clear vision while swimming, and they even come with an augmented reality display that pairs with an optical heart rate sensor in its strap that tracks your swim strokes, your heart rate, your time, distance, pace, calories burned, and more.

Needless to say, they're quite the versatile tool, but all of this comes at a rather expensive price tag, as the Smart Swim 2 Pro will set you back £279. If you are still interested, Form is expecting to sell the goggles from early August.

