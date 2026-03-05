Former Xbox exec says Valve scares Sony more than Xbox do

HQ

There has been a lot of talk and rumors in recent days that Sony has allegedly reprioritized its approach to exclusive games and will stop releasing singleplayer titles for PC. Some have speculated that this is due to concerns about rumors that the next Xbox will be a hybrid console capable of running Steam, which would make it possible to play Sony's exclusive PlayStation games on Xbox as well.

However, one person who does not seem entirely convinced by this theory is Mike Ybarra, formerly one of the top executives in the Xbox division, followed by a career as Blizzard CEO. He believes that Sony's decision is instead linked to the fact that Valve will soon become a console manufacturer with its Steam Machines. In theory, this could be a console with more affordable games, free multiplayer, and a fullt selection of titles from Microsoft, Sony, and pretty much everyone - where you can also use any controller you want. Ybarra thinks this is what's got Sony worried:

"Most important: they view Valve as a major new competitor. Valve will enter the living room and console market with Steam Machine and likely 3rd party variants of it all running on SteamOS. Valve doesn't make many mistakes and Sony is smart to realize that."

What do you think about this? Is Sony concerned about Valve and their Steam Machines, or is there another major factor that has caused them to abandon their multi-format venture?