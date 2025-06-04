Former Xbox boss criticises Microsoft's secretive plans

HQ

Former Xbox and Blizzard executive Mike Ybarra does not believe it is a good idea for Microsoft to attempt to launch a handheld Xbox console. In a conversation on social media, he stated that it is an extremely peculiar move, especially considering that Microsoft now appears to be focusing more on being a publisher rather than a hardware manufacturer.

On X, Ybarra wrote:

"So many devices out there and with SteamOS on 3rd party devices now, none of this made any sense to me other than a reaction to fill some void in a HW strategy (aka: PR play).

"Given the new Xbox focus (leaving this debate outside of this particular thread), HW makes no sense. Focus on great games and building communities within them."

In short, Ybarra believes that game development should be prioritised over trying to compete in an already saturated market.

Do you disagree with Ybarra, or do you think a handheld Xbox console is unnecessary?