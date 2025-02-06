Former WoW veteran explains that most AAA devs do not want to go back after working on AA games

HQ

WoW veteran Chris Kaleiki, who is now heading up his own developer Notorious Studios, working on what he describes as a mini-MMO, believes that we'll see a lot more AA games in our future, rather than the blockbuster AAA titles that often define a gaming year.

Speaking with GamesRadar, Kaleiki also explained how a lot of developers can enjoy building a AA experience more so than a AAA one. "It's less bureaucracy that you have to go through," he said. "You feel you can jump around and do multiple different things on the game, whereas in AAA you're kind of a specialist."

Kaleiki expects this will lead to even larger studios diversifying their portfolio with AA and indie titles. He added that "most AAA devs who have joined our team really do not want to go back to AAA because of some of those perks. But like I said, AAA is fun too because you get to work on a large product that a lot of people know about. You're working on the Colosseum."

