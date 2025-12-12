Former World No. 1 Garbiñe Muguruza joins Feliciano López as co-director of the Mutua Madrid Open

HQ

Former World No. 1 in tennis Garbiñe Muguruza, winner of 10 WTA titles including Roland Garros 2016 and Wimledon 2017, who retired from professional tennis in 2024, has been named co-director of the Mutua Madrid Open, the Masters 1000 tournament of both ATP and WTA, held annually since 2022 in Madrid in spring.

Muguruza will co-head the tournament alongside Feliciano López, another former tennis player who retired in 2023, but has been directing the event since 2019. "The dual directorship system, not employed at any other event on the ATP or WTA circuits, consolidates Madrid as a standard bearer for innovation, leadership, diversity and forward thinking", said the tennis tournament.

The co-director model is expected to "further enhance the support, attention, and meeting of the needs of players on the ATP and WTA Tours" and the CEO of the Madrid Open, Gerard Tsobanian, says that this move puts the tournament at the forefront of structural equality: "For many years we have been giving equal prize money to men and women, and now we are doing the same with our internal organisational structure."

Mutua Madrid Open will take place between April 20 and May 6, 2026, and tickets are already on sale.