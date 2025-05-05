Former World No. 1 and Nadal coach thinks it will be hard for Alcaraz to fulfill his ambitions "his way"

HQ

The recently released Carlos Alcaraz documentary series, titled "My Way", tells the story of how the 21-year-old tennis player wants to become one of the greatest tennis players of all time, on par with Nada, Federer of Djokovic, but doing it "his way", without sacrificing the enjoyment of life. But tennis legend Carlos Moyá, the first Spaniard to be World No. 1, and more recently Rafa Nadal coach, sees it a bit differently.

Talking in a press event on Monday, via Relevo, Moyá doubts that Alcaraz will be able to reach his ambitions with the life plan he has in mind. "It's a viable option if you want to win Grand Slams in the short term. In the long term, it's complicated because tennis is a long-distance race".

"Wanting to be the best in history in that way... Can he do it? I think it's difficult with a normal life. Of the three who have achieved it, no one has done it the way he says, but he might be a guru or a pioneer and achieve it", Moyá said, adding that "maybe in two years he'll get a little tired of what he says about living life. Maybe in two years, he'll reach the maturity after living those two years to the fullest".

Despite his words, there's not a hint of irony or malice towards the player, and defends his right to live his life however he wants. "He's living in the moment, and he has the right to it; he's earned it. He's a great player; he's won four major titles. We sometimes forget about this, but it's incredible."

And he also defends the player in case viewers of the documentary take the wrong idea. "It's impossible to win what he's won without discipline, without hard work. He's 21 years old and has the right to live by what he's saying. He doesn't hurt anyone, and he keeps winning. Is that sustainable in the long term? It's difficult, but he already has his team, who advise him, who direct him, and who tell him things as they see fit."