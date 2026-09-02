Former World Champion Mads Pedersen abandons Vuelta a España due to illness

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Danish cyclist Mads Pedersen from Lidl-Trek will not be in today's Stage 11 of La Vuelta a España and therefore he abandons the race, his team Lidl-Trek confirmed this morning. "After battling illness over the past few days, Mads will now focus on making a full recovery before turning his attention to his remaining targets this season."

Pedersen, 30-years-old, winner of the World Road Race Championships in 2019, won the Green Jersey with the points classification in Tour de France this year, also winning Stage 4. At La Vuelta, he finished second on Stage 8, the same stage in which Tadej Pogacar crashed and abandoned the race. However, he also finished fifth-from-last in Stage 10 on Tuesday, and has dropped to 140, nearly two hours behind the leader Enric Mas.

However, in the rest of the race Pedersen has struggled to maintain his usual level, and said to EuroSport that he didn't know why: "The level is not there right now - not the shape, the shape good is good enough, but something is clearly not as it should be", the Danish said (via CyclingNews).