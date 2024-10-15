Former Valorant coach suspended for breaking Code of Conduct

HQ

A former coach is facing the wrath of Riot Games and the Esports Code of Conduct they maintain for their professional Valorant circuit. Ex-NRG coach Chetan "Chet" Singh has been suspended for around six months for broadcasting VoDs of former matches, VoDs that are only provided and made accessible to current head coaches in the Valorant Champions Tour.

Talking about the matter, Riot states: "Chetan "Chet" Singh violated Riot Games Esports Code Conduct for broadcasting VoDs whose access was contingent on current states as head coach of a VCT team. His access to the content was unauthorised, and its distribution on July 31, 2024, constituted a breach of proprietary information. He did not secure permission from Riot Games, NRG, and the other teams involved prior to broadcasting publicly inaccessible VoDs and communications to his personal channels."

With this breach in mind, Riot has decided that Chet should face a suspension from competitive Valorant, a suspension that will kick off immediately and will run until the end of Masters Bangkok on March 3, 2025.