Former US President Barack Obama shares his top movies and TV shows of 2020

Ever wondered what a President does in his own personal time? Well, we know for Donald

Trump that largely means playing golf and causing unfathomable divides within his country, but what about a real President, the sort who actually leads their country? For Former US President Barack Obama seems to be watching various movies and TV shows, and it looks like throughout 2020 he has managed to consume more than ever, as he has now released a personal top movies and TV shows of 2020 list.

Detailed over Twitter, Obama shared his favourites of both. For movies they are as follows:



Ma Rainey's Black Bottom



Beanpole



Bacurau



Nomadland



Soul



Lovers Rock



Collective



Mank



Martin Eden



Let Him Go



Time



Boys State



Selah and the Spades



Crip Camp



As for his favourite TV shows, they are:



Better Call Saul



The Queen's Gambit



I May Destroy You



The Boys



The Good Lord Bird



Devs



The Last Dance



Mrs. America



The Good Place



City So Real



Looking over the list in full, you can really see that Obama has quite a spectacular taste when it comes to the entertainment he consumes. Hopefully, this will become an annual procedure, as it will be interesting to see what the choices are when theatres actually reopen and movies are once again released, not delayed.