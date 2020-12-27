Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Former US President Barack Obama shares his top movies and TV shows of 2020

The politician and former world leader shared a list of his top pieces of entertainment over the last year.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Ever wondered what a President does in his own personal time? Well, we know for Donald
Trump that largely means playing golf and causing unfathomable divides within his country, but what about a real President, the sort who actually leads their country? For Former US President Barack Obama seems to be watching various movies and TV shows, and it looks like throughout 2020 he has managed to consume more than ever, as he has now released a personal top movies and TV shows of 2020 list.

Detailed over Twitter, Obama shared his favourites of both. For movies they are as follows:


  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

  • Beanpole

  • Bacurau

  • Nomadland

  • Soul

  • Lovers Rock

  • Collective

  • Mank

  • Martin Eden

  • Let Him Go

  • Time

  • Boys State

  • Selah and the Spades

  • Crip Camp

As for his favourite TV shows, they are:


  • Better Call Saul

  • The Queen's Gambit

  • I May Destroy You

  • The Boys

  • The Good Lord Bird

  • Devs

  • The Last Dance

  • Mrs. America

  • The Good Place

  • City So Real

Looking over the list in full, you can really see that Obama has quite a spectacular taste when it comes to the entertainment he consumes. Hopefully, this will become an annual procedure, as it will be interesting to see what the choices are when theatres actually reopen and movies are once again released, not delayed.

Former US President Barack Obama shares his top movies and TV shows of 2020


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy