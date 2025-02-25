Former United States security officials call for increased federal science funding

HQ

A group of former U.S. national security officials, including former Defence Secretary Chuck Hagel, is sounding the alarm about the growing technological gap between the United States and China (via Reuters).

More specifically, they are urging Congress to significantly increase funding for scientific research, especially as China surges ahead in crucial fields like defence, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing.

The officials are particularly concerned about the National Science Foundation's (NSF) Technology, Innovation and Partnerships Directorate, which has faced substantial layoffs despite its vital role in transforming research into military and economic advantages.

The group points to China's shift from trailing in critical technologies to leading in the majority of them, warning that this shift could determine the future outcome of global conflicts. For now, it remains to be seen whether Congress will respond with the urgency these experts are calling for.