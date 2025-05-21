Former Ukrainian politician fatally shot outside Madrid school

Dansk
The latest news on Ukraine. We now know that a former Ukrainian political figure was shot dead Wednesday morning outside the American School in Madrid's upscale Pozuelo district, according to local investigative sources.
Authorities received an emergency call at 9:15 a.m., and early reports suggest the victim was Andriy Portnov, a former aide to ousted Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovich. Spanish media indicated he had been taking his children to school when the attack occurred.