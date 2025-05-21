English
Former Ukrainian politician fatally shot outside Madrid school

The victim, reportedly Andriy Portnov, was gunned down while dropping off his children.

The latest news on Ukraine. We now know that a former Ukrainian political figure was shot dead Wednesday morning outside the American School in Madrid's upscale Pozuelo district, according to local investigative sources.

Authorities received an emergency call at 9:15 a.m., and early reports suggest the victim was Andriy Portnov, a former aide to ousted Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovich. Spanish media indicated he had been taking his children to school when the attack occurred.

Andriy Portnov during news-conference in administration president of Ukraine, Kyiv, 31 October, 2013 // Shutterstock

