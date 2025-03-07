Former Ukrainian army chief criticises United States for eroding global stability

HQ

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former army chief and current ambassador to the United Kingdom, has taken a firm stance against the United States, claiming that its actions are actively destroying the existing world order (via Reuters).

Speaking at London's Chatham House, Zaluzhnyi, who led Ukraine's defence during the early years of Russia's full-scale invasion, criticised Washington for undermining unity within the Western world.

He pointed to United States President Donald Trump's freezing of military aid and intelligence-sharing with Kyiv, which he saw as a tactic to push for peace talks with Russia at Ukraine's expense.

Despite being a key ally in the fight against Russia, Zaluzhnyi argued that the United States has made dangerous moves that could alter the global balance, alongside adversaries like Russia.

The former general, who remains widely popular in Ukraine, warned that Ukraine should not be treated as a bargaining chip and deserves security guarantees as it continues its struggle for sovereignty.