Former Ubisoft devs speaks out about canceled Splinter Cell project

Many of us have been wishing for a new Splinter Cell game for quite some time now. And according to some former Ubisoft employees, there was a project a few years back that could've turned into something really amazing. At least until the company decided to pull the plug and re-focus their resources elsewhere. In an interview with Bloomberg, Nick Herman reveals that he and a few other colleagues worked on a Sam Fisher game back in 2017.

Herman describes it as "hugely promising," and says the team was convinced they had something truly great in the works. But the joy was short-lived as Ubisoft decided to scrap the whole project and quietly sweep it under the rug after just a few months. Herman told Bloomberg that:

"I was so excited to be a part of this and help revitalize it, because it's been dormant for a while. And we thought we could tell a great story and do something the fans would love. It was exciting to go to work for the first six months because we thought we were going to be able to make something really great. And then you realize that all of the things you care about, they don't anymore. It's a common thing in games"

When it finally became clear that Ubisoft had no intentions of allowing the development to progress, Herman, Shorette, and Lenart chose to leave and instead start their own studio.

