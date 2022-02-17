Former The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt game director has launched a new studio called Rebel Wolves

HQ

After recently leaving CD Projekt amid a storm of accusations, the former game director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and head of production/secondary game director for Cyberpunk 2077, Konrad Tomaszkiewicz has formed a new game development studio called Rebel Wolves.

Consisting of a variety of former CD Projekt staff members, and veterans of The Witcher series, Cyberpunk 2077, Thronebreaker, and Shadow Warrior 2, the studio will be working on a "dark fantasy RPG" that is being built in Unreal Engine 5, which is slated to be "the first of a planned saga".

"We're developing a video game we'd like to play in a way that games should be made. We want to evolve the cRPG genre by creating unforgettable stories and stirring deep emotions, all while working as a tightly knit team united by a shared goal and ambition," said Tomaszkiewicz.

"Collectively, we envision Rebel Wolves as a place where experienced game developers can reignite their passion, where they can focus on their craft and pour their love into an amazing, ambitious title. We want to stay small and agile—a place where people know and care for each other."

While the team is in the process of hiring for new members currently, we are told that Tomaszkiewicz will operate as the CEO and game director, and that Daniel Sadowski (Witcher 1) will be the design director, Jakub Szamałek (Witcher 3, Cyberpunk, Thronebreaker) will be the narrative director and main writer, Tamara Zawada (Witcher 3, Shadow Warrior 2) will operate as the animation director, Bartłomiej Gaweł (Witcher 1-3) will serve as the art director, Michał Boryka will take up the position of CFO, and that Robert Murzynowski will be the studio head.

You can check out Rebel Wolves website here.