Former The Simpsons showrunner reveals favourite deleted scene

The Simpsons is full of great cutaway gags, especially in its earlier seasons, but not every hilarious moment makes its way into an episode. Recently, a deleted clip from the Season 8 episode "Brother From Another Series" has been doing the rounds on social media.

In the episode, Sideshow Bob's brother Cecil is revealed as trying to frame Bob for embezzlement. Cecil is found out by Bart, who has been keeping a close eye on Sideshow Bob since he was released from prison. The two have a tussle over the Springfield dam, and in the original episode, a briefcase full of cash spills into the river.

In the deleted clip, though, the money falls onto Hans Moleman, The Simpsons character who might have the worst luck in the entire series (apart from Gill, maybe). Moleman then points a gun up at the sky, asking God to release the rest of the money.

It's a great gag, showing us another side of Moleman, and former Simpsons showrunner Josh Weinstein chimed in to say that it was his favourite scene that had to be deleted for time. "It's not unusual to cut scenes you like for time but this may be my #1 I-wish-we hadn't-cut-this scene," he wrote.

