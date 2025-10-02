Former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad hospitalised by poisoning assassination attempt with possible links to Russia Assad has lived under Russian protection since his ousting.

HQ We just got the news that former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad has been hospitalised by poisoning assassination attempt while in exile in Moscow, according to a rights group citing private sources. The report claims the act aimed to embarrass Russia and cast suspicion on its role, though this remains unverified. Assad, who has lived under Russian protection since his ousting, was hospitalized and later released in stable condition under strict security. Only close family reportedly gained access to him, while the Kremlin has declined to comment. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go! Bashar al Assad // Shutterstock