Former Superman actor Dean Cain to be sworn in as an ICE agent

Ahead of Superman arriving in cinemas in early July, there was a lot of talk about the film being too "woke" for it having too much of global focus and being too political. Essentially, a portion of fans were concerned that the DC hero was losing its American heart, with many pointing to the iconic Superman tagline of "Truth, Justice, and the American Way" as an example of what the, at the time, yet to be released film was missing.

One of the sceptics was Dean Cain, a name few will likely remember even if he was once a Superman actor. Cain was very vocal about the film being too political, which was clearly a misplaced concern considering Superman will very likely be the highest-grossing comic book movie of 2025.

Still, building on Cain's bold comments, the very right wing-associated actor has now taken his "Truth, Justice, and the American Way" mentality to the next level by revealing he will soon be joining the United States' Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE).

Speaking with Fox News (thanks, BBC News), Cain revealed as much after appearing in a recent recruitment video, where he stated the following:

"I put out a recruitment video yesterday - I'm actually a sworn deputy sheriff and a reserve police officer - I wasn't part of ICE, but once I put that out there and you put a little blurb on your show, it went crazy.

"So now I've spoken with some officials over at ICE, and I will be sworn in as an ICE agent asap.

"People have to step up. I'm stepping up. Hopefully a whole bunch of other former officers, former ICE agents will step up, and we'll meet those recruitment goals immediately and we'll help protect this country."

Considering Superman as a character pretty much stands for everything that ICE isn't as of late, it's certainly a bold career choice for the former Man of Steel.