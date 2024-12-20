English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Starfield

Former Starfield developer criticises the game's many loading sequences

Bethesda probably decided to add more loading screens in at the last minute to recreate a true Bethesda experience.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Few things can infuriate a gamer as much as loading screens, and one game that is riddled with them is unfortunately Starfield, Bethesda's latest project. But according to one of the developers who worked on the game, Nate Purkeypile, it should have been possible to reduce them considerably, and he doesn't understand why nothing was done about them.

The revelation came during an interview with The Videogamer Podcast where Purkeypile said:

"Some of those loading screens were not there when I had been working on it. It could have existed without those"

Purkeypile, left Bethesda three years ago noting that many of these loading sequences were non-existent during the time he worked on Starfield. He specifically mentions the city of Neon as a horror example and also points out that the root of the problem lies in Bethesda's Creation Engine, which is simply not optimised for games of Starfield's scale.

Do you think Starfield has too many loading sequences?

Starfield

Related texts

0
StarfieldScore

Starfield
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

It's finally time to explore space in Bethesda's first all-new game series in over 25 years. We check out if the space adventure lives up to its promise...



Loading next content