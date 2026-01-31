Former Star Trek star Chris Pine comments on future of the franchise

It seems Chris Pine knows very little about the future of Star Trek. While he might have starred as Captain Kirk in the reboot brought about by J.J. Abrams in the late 2000s, he hasn't been keeping up with the latest happenings in the franchise.

As reported by Variety, when asked at a recent Sundance interview about the upcoming new movie, created by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who put together Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Pine had little to say.

"You probably know more than I do," he said. When asked if he had any advice for the creators, he commented: "Advice? Have fun, good luck, live long and prosper."

The new film will not feature Pine, but will instead be another big reset on the Star Trek franchise. We're unsure of any major details on the movie as yet, but it seems to be venturing boldly into the final frontier.