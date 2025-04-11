Former South Korean President Yoon to return home after impeachment

HQ

The latest news on South Korea . Moving on to South Korea's former President. Yoon Suk Yeol is preparing to leave the official presidential residence and return to his private apartment in Seoul.

Despite facing ongoing legal challenges, including accusations of leading an insurrection, Yoon's release from prison in March marked a significant moment in the political turmoil that has gripped the country since his impeachment.

His return will be met with both support and opposition, as the nation eyes the upcoming snap election on June 3. With nearly 20 candidates vying for the presidency, the political landscape remains volatile, as populist candidate Lee Jae-myung leads the polls.